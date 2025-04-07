© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Spielbound Founder Kaleb Michaud on Research Funding, Healthcare and Tabletop Gaming

Published April 7, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Kaleb Michaud is a professor in the Division of Rheumatology at University of Nebraska Medical Center and director of the Rheumatology Fellowship Research Program. He also founded Spielbound Board Game Cafe in 2014.

Michaud grew up in Kansas, where he developed a passion for music and astrophysics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Rochester and a PhD from Stanford University.

When he was 3 years old, Michaud was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease causing painful swelling and stiffness in joints and connective tissues. A doctor told Michaud’s parents that he may not survive past his early 20s.

Living with the chronic illness inspired Michaud’s career change in 2001, when he returned to Kansas to work at the National Data Bank for Rheumatic Diseases. He joined the staff of UNMC in 2007 and is now a professor in the Division of Rheumatology and Director of the Rheumatology Fellowship Research Program

Michaud is also a board game enthusiast with a personal collection of more than 6,000 games. He serves as the director of Spielbound, a nonprofit board game cafe he founded in 2014 at 33rd and Harney Streets.

In this episode, Michaud and Michael Griffin are talking about Michaud's love of board games, how living with chronic pain inspired his rheumatology research and how he balances his diverse interests.

