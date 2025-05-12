Pediatrician Arlana Phillips on What's She's Learned in 20 Years at Charles Drew

For Mother’s Day, today's episode features pediatrician Arlana Phillips, mother of host Michael Griffin. She attended medical school at the University of Kansas and completed her residency at University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has been practicing at Charles Drew Health Center for over 20 years. Charles Drew Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning they serve at-risk community members that are frequently uninsured.

In our conversation, Phillips and Griffin discuss her motivations for pursuing a career as a physician, as well as the responsibility that physicians have to provide high quality healthcare to community members of all types.