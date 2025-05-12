© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Pediatrician Arlana Phillips on What's She's Learned in 20 Years at Charles Drew

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:27 PM CDT
Michael Griffin and Arlana Phillips pose together in the KIOS studio.
Arlana Phillips is a pediatrician at Charles Drew Health Center. She is Michael Griffin's mother.

For Mother’s Day, today's episode features pediatrician Arlana Phillips, mother of host Michael Griffin. She attended medical school at the University of Kansas and completed her residency at University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has been practicing at Charles Drew Health Center for over 20 years. Charles Drew Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning they serve at-risk community members that are frequently uninsured.

In our conversation, Phillips and Griffin discuss her motivations for pursuing a career as a physician, as well as the responsibility that physicians have to provide high quality healthcare to community members of all types.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
