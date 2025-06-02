© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Holland Community Opera Fellow Alejandra Sandoval-Montañez on Creating Opportunities for Aspiring Singers

By Courtney Bierman
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:06 PM CDT
Alejandra Sandoval-Montañez sits in front of a grand piano wearing a black gown.
Holland Community Opera Fellow Alejandra Sandoval-Montañez is a mezzo-soprano, educator and social media creator. The fellowship brings community-focused artists to live and work in Omaha.

Alejandra Sandoval-Montañez is a mezzo-soprano and Holland Community Opera Fellow. The fellowship brings community-focused artists to live and work in Omaha. Sandoval-Montañez grew up in Mexico and received her Masters in Vocal Performance and Literature from the University of Illinois. Her stage credits include roles in productions of “Carnaval!,” “A Little Night Music,” “Pirates of Penzance” and “Patience.”

Sandoval-Montañez is also an educator and social media manager. She runs the Instagram account⁠ Aspiring Opera Singers⁠, which offers resources and inspiration to those coming up in the craft. The account has more than 22,000 followers.

In this episode, Sandoval-Montañez and Michael Griffin are talking about techniques used in operatic singing, the role of live performance in shaping Omaha’s culture, and how the operatic tradition can meet today’s cultural needs.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
