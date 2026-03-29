TOS 03-28-26

Hi! My name is Ariann Anderson and I am the new host of the Omaha sound on Omaha’s NPR station, KIOS FM. Airing Saturday nights at 9pm. I grew up in a musical family and have been in and around the Omaha music scene nearly my whole life and am a musician myself. I have found myself more distanced from the Omaha music community than I would like in recent years because of motherhood, busy schedules, etc. When the opportunity to host The Omaha Sound presented itself, I was nervous but I knew I was equipped. I am not quite as immersed in the Omaha music community as I once was, but I am getting back into the swing of things.