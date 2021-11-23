Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.
William Jennings Bryan, the Scopes Monkey Trial and Contemporary Culture Wars
Matthew Wurstner, attorney and history buff, returns to the show to talk about the history of legal challenges to school curriculum and its implications for the future of education in America.