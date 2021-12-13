Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.
Writer Ethan Warren on Using Media to Combat Despair
Ethan Warren, film critic and editor for the online film journal Bright Wall/Dark Room, discusses his 2018 article "I Can Whistle With That: What the Stories of 2018 Show Us About Responding to Despair." This concept of despair was appropriate for 2018, he says, but may have since evolved into feelings of formless anger and longing. We take a look at what this means for current and upcoming film and television. Warren also discusses his upcoming book "The Cinema of Paul Thomas Anderson: American Apocrypha."