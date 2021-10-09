© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Society & Culture
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Film Streams Executive Director Deirdre Haj on Her Varied Career in the Film Industry

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published October 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
A woman with brown hair stands in profile in front of a microphone. She's lit against a dark background as if she's standing in a spotlight

Film Streams executive director Deirdre Haj discusses her relationship to the film industry and her vision for Film Streams as one of Omaha's cultural hubs.

Tags

Society & Culture FilmFilm StreamsmoviesRiverside ChatsRiverside Chat
