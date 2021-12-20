© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Paul Allen on Ambition, Entrepreneurship and the New Benson Theatre

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published December 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST
Paul B. Allen is a Black man with short black hair and a beard. This black-and-white photo shows him in profile with a computer screen in the background that reads "1st Sky Omaha"
Paul B. Allen IV
/

Paul B. Allen IV runs the Allen Showcase Media Group, building teams for media operations like "Mind and Soul 101.3" and "1st Sky Omaha." Allen comes from a long legacy of entrepreneurship in music, art and media. He also is involved in the recently relaunched Benson Theatre, a multi-million dollar community theater project. He discusses about his wide-ranging career and his vision for Omaha going forward, as well as the important distinction he sees in passion versus ambition.

