KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

A Look At the Movies of David Fincher with Critic Adam Nayman

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published January 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
Adam Nayman is a critic at The Ringer and Cinema Scope and the author of several books about American auteurs, including "Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks," which he discussed in an earlier episode of this show. His latest book, "David Fincher: Mind Games" is a critical and visual survey of the filmmaker behind influential works including "Seven," "Fight Club," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl" and more. Nayman gives context, analysis, links themes, and conducts interviews with various people involved across Fincher’s career. Nayman groups Fincher’s work around themes of procedure, imprisonment, paranoia, prestige and relationship dynamics. Today he talks about Fincher's career and shifting place in the cinematic landscape.

