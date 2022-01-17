A Look At the Movies of David Fincher with Critic Adam Nayman

Adam Nayman is a critic at The Ringer and Cinema Scope and the author of several books about American auteurs, including "Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks," which he discussed in an earlier episode of this show. His latest book, "David Fincher: Mind Games" is a critical and visual survey of the filmmaker behind influential works including "Seven," "Fight Club," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl" and more. Nayman gives context, analysis, links themes, and conducts interviews with various people involved across Fincher’s career. Nayman groups Fincher’s work around themes of procedure, imprisonment, paranoia, prestige and relationship dynamics. Today he talks about Fincher's career and shifting place in the cinematic landscape.