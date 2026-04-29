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Blues at Sundown brings the rich history and enduring spirit of the blues to KIOS each week. From Delta blues pioneers and Chicago legends to contemporary artists carrying the tradition forward, the program explores the music, stories, and influences that have shaped one of America’s most important musical genres. Whether you’re a lifelong blues fan or discovering the music for the first time, Blues at Sundown offers a journey through the artists, songs, and sounds that continue to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike.

The program is hosted by longtime KIOS broadcaster Mike Jacobs, whose passion for the blues began while he was a student at Omaha Technical High School, now home to the KIOS studios. A familiar voice to listeners for more than three decades, Jacobs brings a deep knowledge of blues history and an appreciation for the artists whose music continues to influence generations of musicians around the world.

HOST : Mike Jacobs
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
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