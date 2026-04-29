Blues at Sundown brings the rich history and enduring spirit of the blues to KIOS each week. From Delta blues pioneers and Chicago legends to contemporary artists carrying the tradition forward, the program explores the music, stories, and influences that have shaped one of America’s most important musical genres. Whether you’re a lifelong blues fan or discovering the music for the first time, Blues at Sundown offers a journey through the artists, songs, and sounds that continue to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike.

The program is hosted by longtime KIOS broadcaster Mike Jacobs, whose passion for the blues began while he was a student at Omaha Technical High School, now home to the KIOS studios. A familiar voice to listeners for more than three decades, Jacobs brings a deep knowledge of blues history and an appreciation for the artists whose music continues to influence generations of musicians around the world.

