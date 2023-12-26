© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

A Rare “Live & Local” Chat with KIOS-FM Station Manager Ken Dudzik!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 26, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
-

During this conversation, KIOS-FM Station Manager Ken Dudzik discusses his journey to Omaha Public Radio, the differences between his commercial broadcast background and the mission he leads here. He also shares some of the victories at the station, the help provided by listeners (as well as others), and what he hopes for the future of this station.

You can see Ken’s full biography at https://www.kios.org/people/ken-dudzik.

 
