NPR Breaking News

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris are taking on vastly different approaches to their campaigns as Election Day nears. And, California could determine who controls the House.
Their wages have always been low. With rising inflation and falling prices paid by Western companies for clothing, they're protesting for better pay — and hoping the new government will spur change.
The U.S. Department of Transportation penalty against American Airlines comes after "numerous serious violations of the laws protecting airline passengers with disabilities" over a four-year period.
On the campaign trail, former President Donald Trump has threatened to jail reporters who won't give up the sources of leaks and to strip networks of their broadcast licenses for fact-checking him.
Striking machinists at Boeing vote Wednesday on a new contract offer. Even before the strike, the company was grappling with production and quality control problems that led to billions in losses.
Vice President Harris is banking on the support of young voters. But new polling shows potential roadblocks for Harris in replicating the historically high youth support President Biden received in 2020.
Malcolm Campbell remembers Don Lawson, the high school civics teacher who helped him understand the true value of education.
A new Biden administration effort to raise Head Start teacher wages could force the federally funded preschool program to serve fewer children.
With seven states up for grabs, here are the likely scenarios that would put either candidate in the White House.
Braddock, Pennsylvania lost most of its population over the past almost 100 years, due largely to U.S. Steel's decline. Here's how some locals feel about the company's potential sale to the Japanese.
Canada's deputy prime minister said she believes Justin Trudeau has the support of a majority of Liberals in Parliament as some prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down.
Egypt has been fighting malaria for nearly 100 years. WHO declares a country malaria-free when the disease has not been present for at least three consecutive years before the designation.