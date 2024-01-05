Pianoforte with Jakub Piatek

In the documentary "Pianoforte," Polish filmmaker Jakub Piatek follows a group of teenagers navigating the demanding International Chopin Piano Competition, held every five years in Warsaw, Poland. These young musicians, having dedicated their lives to this moment, face immense pressure that resonates throughout the film. Described as a coming-of-age story by the director, it becomes evident that we are not only witnessing exceptional musical talent but also the profound growth and self-discovery of these teenage artists.

The film delicately captures a vulnerability and sustained tension throughout. While primarily a verité portrayal, a palpable relationship and trust develop between Piatek and his subjects. This unique dynamic pulled me in and lead me to reach out an insightful conversation with the filmmaker himself.