Pianoforte with Jakub Piatek

By Joshua LaBure
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST
fot. Darek Golik

In the documentary "Pianoforte," Polish filmmaker Jakub Piatek follows a group of teenagers navigating the demanding International Chopin Piano Competition, held every five years in Warsaw, Poland. These young musicians, having dedicated their lives to this moment, face immense pressure that resonates throughout the film. Described as a coming-of-age story by the director, it becomes evident that we are not only witnessing exceptional musical talent but also the profound growth and self-discovery of these teenage artists.

The film delicately captures a vulnerability and sustained tension throughout. While primarily a verité portrayal, a palpable relationship and trust develop between Piatek and his subjects. This unique dynamic pulled me in and lead me to reach out an insightful conversation with the filmmaker himself.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
