Classic Tarantino Film on 4k UHD

Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 are finally making their 4K UHD debut, dropping alongside a limited-edition SteelBook of his iconic debut feature, Reservoir Dogs, on January 21, 2025. For collectors and fans of physical media, this is an exciting moment to upgrade your Tarantino library. Additionally, Jackie Brown and both Kill Bill films will be widely available in standard 4K editions at national retailers.

The packaging for these releases is stunning, with the SteelBooks showcasing bold, striking artwork that pays homage to the films’ iconic imagery—perfect for any collector’s shelf. Each film is presented on 100 GB discs, providing ample room for the gorgeous 4K transfers to breathe, delivering exceptional detail, vibrant colors, and rich contrasts that do justice to Tarantino’s meticulous craftsmanship. These releases are a love letter to fans of cinema and physical media, offering both an aesthetic and technical feast.

If you know me, you’ll know I’m not the biggest fan of Quentin Tarantino’s later work. However, revisiting Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 on 4K UHD has been nothing short of an absolute joy. Seeing these films with such stunning visual clarity and dynamic sound has rekindled my appreciation for what made Tarantino’s earlier work so exciting. Jackie Brown in particular stands out—it’s a more mature, character-driven film that only gets better with age. The 4K transfer highlights every nuance of its performances, cinematography, and that incredible soundtrack, making it feel like watching it for the first time all over again.

My only gripe? I wish Kill Bill had been released as the single, epic film Tarantino originally intended. Seeing The Whole Bloody Affair officially released on physical media would have been a dream come true for fans, and it would have elevated this release to legendary status. That said, these standalone volumes are presented with such care and attention to detail that it’s hard to complain too much. From the gorgeous transfers to the collector-worthy packaging, these are beautiful releases and a must-have for fans of physical media and Tarantino’s earlier works.