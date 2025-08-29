© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

‘A New Kind of Wilderness’ with Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

By Joshua LaBure
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:44 AM CDT

At its heart, cinéma vérité — or direct cinema — is about capturing life as it’s really lived. Pioneered in the mid-20th century, when lightweight cameras and sound equipment became available, it stripped away narration, interviews, and experts, allowing filmmakers to fade into the background. But in an age when we’re constantly documenting our own lives, what role does this kind of filmmaking play today?

The new film A New Kind of Wilderness from filmmaker Silje Evensmo Jacobsen may provide an answer. The documentary follows a family coping with the loss of their matriarch as they navigate the practical questions and emotional terrain that emerge after such a profound change.

The film is intimate and compassionate, and it really stayed with me. I found myself moved by the family’s story and by the quiet beauty of the way it’s told. It’s a tender film that I don’t think I’ll forget anytime soon.

Today, I’m joined by filmmaker Silje Evensmo Jacobsen to talk about how this story came into her life.

A new kind of wilderness is available now on PBS.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
