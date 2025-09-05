© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

'Driver' with Nesa Azimi

By Joshua LaBure
Published September 5, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT

When it comes to documentary films, there are countless ways to tell a story. On one end of the spectrum, there’s the familiar form — a film that introduces you to an issue, educates you on its importance, and often advocates for a specific position through expert interviews and evidence. On the other end, there’s the more cinematic approach: a film that observes with restraint, exploring an issue or a person with subtlety, openness, and humility.

Driver, the new documentary from Nesa Azimi, is a beautiful example of the latter. It follows Desiree, a long-haul truck driver, as she crisscrosses the country — not only working her demanding day job but also fighting for better conditions for women in the profession.

The film is poetic, brimming with compassion, and makes the serious challenges these workers face feel both intimate and universally relatable.

It’s one of my favorite films of the year so far. Today, I’m thrilled to dive deeper into it with the director.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
