'Driver' with Nesa Azimi

When it comes to documentary films, there are countless ways to tell a story. On one end of the spectrum, there’s the familiar form — a film that introduces you to an issue, educates you on its importance, and often advocates for a specific position through expert interviews and evidence. On the other end, there’s the more cinematic approach: a film that observes with restraint, exploring an issue or a person with subtlety, openness, and humility.

Driver, the new documentary from Nesa Azimi, is a beautiful example of the latter. It follows Desiree, a long-haul truck driver, as she crisscrosses the country — not only working her demanding day job but also fighting for better conditions for women in the profession.

The film is poetic, brimming with compassion, and makes the serious challenges these workers face feel both intimate and universally relatable.

It’s one of my favorite films of the year so far. Today, I’m thrilled to dive deeper into it with the director.

