Quest for Olympic Gold Starts in Omaha, Nic Swiercek of Aksarben Curling Explains on “Live & Local"

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST
The Olympic Trials are here in Omaha again!  No, not swimming, in fact, you’d have to freeze the pool and grab some brooms to get these trials underway.  The curling trials have returned to Omaha and they begin today and run through November 21st at Baxter Arena. 

Nic Swiercek is a Director on the Board of Aksarben Curling, a local, volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the Olympic sport of curling in the region.  Nic joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this sport’s history in Omaha, the gold medal the U.S. team won last Olympics, and how the sport is a great activity for anyone.

More information about curling can be found at https://curlaksarben.com/ and tickets for the Olympic trials can be found at https://omahasports.org/curlingtrials.  

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
