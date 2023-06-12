© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Shelf

Spark Your Story

By David Koesters
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT

Every Thursday this summer at the Washington Library branch, teens are invited to Spark Your Story. Listen and learn from prominent local community members as they share their stories. Enjoy snacks, engage in discussion with the storyteller, and explore new storytelling mediums and activities. Presenters will include local artists, activists, business leaders, and more, empowering teens to explore new ways to express themselves. This program is for youth, ages 11-18. Nicole Hilder also joins Off the Shelf to talk about the book Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make - and Keep - Friends by Marisa G. Franco.

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters