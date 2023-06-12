Every Thursday this summer at the Washington Library branch, teens are invited to Spark Your Story. Listen and learn from prominent local community members as they share their stories. Enjoy snacks, engage in discussion with the storyteller, and explore new storytelling mediums and activities. Presenters will include local artists, activists, business leaders, and more, empowering teens to explore new ways to express themselves. This program is for youth, ages 11-18. Nicole Hilder also joins Off the Shelf to talk about the book Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make - and Keep - Friends by Marisa G. Franco.