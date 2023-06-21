Do Space Grand Opening

Do Space’s official Grand Opening at its new location within the Abrahams Library branch at 5111 North 90th Street (90th and Fort Street) takes place this Saturday, June 24th, from 9am-4pm. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the beginning of the day filled with innovation, exploration, and fun. Throughout the day, there will be range of activities and demonstrations for members of all ages, tech prizes, and Do Space cookies and other refreshments. Come in, sign up for a free membership, and see what you can do at the Do Space. Also, David Dick book talks Nineteen Claws and a Blackbird by Agustina Bazterrica.