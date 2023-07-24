Still Time for the Summer Reading Program

There is still time to sign up for the Omaha Public Library Summer Reading Program if you have not done so yet. Sign up at your local library branch or online. Kids and teens receive two free books upon registering. Then, after completing 10 hours of reading/listening or activities, they receive an Omaha Storm Chasers ticket voucher (for an 8/10 or 8/13 game) as well as all participants, adult included, receive a voucher for a book from the Friends of Omaha Public Library book sale and get entered for a chance to win raffle prizes.