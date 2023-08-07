The Omaha Reads book pick for 2023 is Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Also, Holly Pelesky stops by to book talk Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

Each year, Omaha Public Library encourages the community to join together in reading one book as part of Omaha Reads. Omaha Reads promotes literacy and provides the City with a common theme to discuss. One book is selected through a public vote and promoted through book talks, author visits, and related programs.