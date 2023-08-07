© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Off the Shelf

Omaha Reads Book Pick

By David Koesters
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

The Omaha Reads book pick for 2023 is Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Also, Holly Pelesky stops by to book talk Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

Each year, Omaha Public Library encourages the community to join together in reading one book as part of Omaha Reads. Omaha Reads promotes literacy and provides the City with a common theme to discuss. One book is selected through a public vote and promoted through book talks, author visits, and related programs.

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
