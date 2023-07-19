Gay in the Military, Part 2

In commemoration of the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell twelve years ago, former airman Nick tells his story of what it was like for him to serve in the United States armed forces as a gay man in the 1980s. His interview is broken into two parts. Part one is what was originally broadcast on KIOS. Part two is the rest of Nick's story.

A special thank you to Nick for sharing his experiences and what he had to endure just for wanting to serve his country.

Photo of President Obama signing the Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act of 2010 courtesy of Wikipedia. The bill was signed into law on December 22, 2010. Certification that implementing the repeal would not have negative effect on military readiness and performance was completed on July 22, 2011. Full implementation of the repeal occurred 60 days later on September 20, 2011.