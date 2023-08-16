The Foster Kitten Project specializes in orphaned and abandoned neonatal kittens, defined as newborns up until four weeks of age. Many shelters are unable to take in these kittens due to the care they require and as a result they are one of the largest groups euthanized in the United States every year. The Foster Kitten Project rescues these kittens and gives them a fighting chance at life.

Special thanks to Jenni and Beth for sharing their stories, and to BlazeKit, FitchKit, and BounceKit for playing with us at the KIOS studios.