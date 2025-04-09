© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Nebraska's First Legal Execution

By David Koesters
Published April 9, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT

We visit Prospect Hill Cemetery to learn about Nebraska's first legally sanction execution.

You can learn more about Cyrus Tator and how he came to be Nebraska territory's first convicted criminal executed under Nebraska law by checking out these articles from The Omaha World Herald and North Omaha History.

Special thanks to Shannon Justice, member of the Board of Trustees for Prospect Hill Cemetery, for showing off the cemetery and sharing some of its storied history.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
