Nebraska's First Legal Execution
We visit Prospect Hill Cemetery to learn about Nebraska's first legally sanction execution.
You can learn more about Cyrus Tator and how he came to be Nebraska territory's first convicted criminal executed under Nebraska law by checking out these articles from The Omaha World Herald and North Omaha History.
Special thanks to Shannon Justice, member of the Board of Trustees for Prospect Hill Cemetery, for showing off the cemetery and sharing some of its storied history.