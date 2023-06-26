© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Eating Bitterness: Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk on Bemis Exhibition and How Identity Informs Her Art

By Courtney Bierman
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT
Gallery photo of an art piece titled like freckles, like eggshells, like stone by Jennifer Ling Datchuk. The sculpture is composed of several rows of ceramic, pastel-colored megaphones of various sizes.
Jennifer Ling Datchuk, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, and Bemis Center
/
Jennifer Ling Datchuk, like freckles, like eggshells, like stone, 2022. Ceramic. Datchuk's exhibition "Eat Bitterness" is on display at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts through Sept. 17.

In China, the phrase “to eat bitterness” means to persist through hardship without complaint. Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk used the idiom to title her collection of new and recent work, comprising ceramics, textiles, video and other mediums.

Datchuk is a Texas-based artist of Irish and Chinese ancestry. Her work explores the intersections of her own identity, as well as the role of women and global labor inequality. Through material culture, the history of craft, and by championing the handmade, Datchuk challenges the social, political, and cultural systems that continue to hold women back. “Eat Bitterness” is on display at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts through Sept. 17.

Joshua LaBure's review of the new HBO film "Reality" ends the show.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/70pRxV1BUUqAkr4H0CjrXu?si=RoImOpoeRaG9a_ONr7ylqw

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
