Eating Bitterness: Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk on Bemis Exhibition and How Identity Informs Her Art

In China, the phrase “to eat bitterness” means to persist through hardship without complaint. Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk used the idiom to title her collection of new and recent work, comprising ceramics, textiles, video and other mediums.

Datchuk is a Texas-based artist of Irish and Chinese ancestry. Her work explores the intersections of her own identity, as well as the role of women and global labor inequality. Through material culture, the history of craft, and by championing the handmade, Datchuk challenges the social, political, and cultural systems that continue to hold women back. “Eat Bitterness” is on display at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts through Sept. 17.

Joshua LaBure's review of the new HBO film "Reality" ends the show.

