Professor Kevin Clouther on Why Fiction Readers Make Good Citizens

Kevin Clouther is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha Writer’s Workshop, where he serves as program coordinator of the Master of Fine Arts in Writing.

Clouther is also the author of the story collections “Maximum Speed” and “We Were Flying to Chicago.” His stories have appeared in Gettysburg Review, Gulf Coast, Joyland, New Orleans Review, Ruminate and StoryQuarterly, among other journals. He holds degrees from the University of Virginia and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and is the recipient of the Richard Yates Fiction Award and Gell Residency Award.

In this episode, Clouther and Michael Griffin are talking about UNO’s MFA program, his love of fiction and the ritual of reading.