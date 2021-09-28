© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Society & Culture
riversidechats_logo.png
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

'There's Progress Everywhere': Leah Cates of The Reader Discusses Nebraska's Queer History

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published September 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
Leah has shoulder-length, curly brown hair and is wearing a brown jacket. She is standing in front of a whiteboard with an open newspaper in her hands. A white lamp is in the foreground.
Leah Cates
/

On this episode of "Riverside Chats," journalist Leah Cates discusses "Queer Nebraska: A Timeline." The project commemorates milestones in LGBTQ Nebraska history as part of The Reader’s Pride Month feature and seeks to broadcast voices from Nebraska’s vibrant queer community, spotlighting the struggles and strengths of LGBTQ Nebraskans.

Tags

Society & Culture LGBTQNebraska HistoryRiverside ChatsRiverside ChatThe readerLeah Cates
Related Content
Load More