KIOS @ The Movies: NOMAD: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure sits down with Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez of Film Streams in Omaha to talk about acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog’s new documentary Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin is a 2019 British documentary film by German director Werner Herzog. It chronicles the life of British travel writer Bruce Chatwin and includes interviews with Chatwin's widow, Elizabeth Chatwin, and biographer Nicholas Shakespeare, as well as detailing Herzog's own friendship and collaboration with the man.