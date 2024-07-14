Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
I grew up in a military family. I had the opportunity to move all over the United States as well as to other countries. Maybe it is from that, but I LOVE hearing people's story. I have one of the coolest jobs getting to be a part of sharing others journeys and listening to their experiences. My background is in the arts, marketing, and design. Having lived in Omaha now for half my life it is definitely home and I am proud to be a part of the team here at KIOS sharing this city's voice and story.