Jazz with Mike Jacobs celebrates the rich history, artistry, and enduring appeal of jazz. From the pioneering recordings of the 1920s to today’s newest releases, the program explores the full spectrum of the genre, including swing, bebop, Latin jazz, and beyond. Whether revisiting legendary performances or discovering contemporary artists carrying the tradition forward, Jazz with Mike Jacobs offers listeners a journey through the sounds, styles, and stories that have shaped jazz across generations.Hosted by longtime KIOS broadcaster Mike Jacobs, the show also maintains a strong commitment to the local jazz community, featuring artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln while partnering with area organizations to highlight major concerts and events through music and interviews. With a deep appreciation for the music and the people who create it, Jacobs brings both knowledge and enthusiasm to every program. Straight-ahead and in the pocket, Jazz with Mike Jacobs is your destination for great jazz on KIOS.
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
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The Blues Society of Omaha show for June, 2026.
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The beloved Omaha tradition is back for another summer of free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
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Annual concert series returns to Lincoln this summer.
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The Omaha Blues Society show for May, 2026.
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World famous band will perform in Lincoln on June 18.