Jazz with Chris Cooke celebrates the rich history, artistry, and ongoing evolution of jazz. From the pioneering recordings of the 1920s to today’s newest releases, the program explores the full spectrum of the genre, including swing, bebop, Latin jazz, and beyond. Whether revisiting timeless classics or discovering contemporary voices, Jazz with Chris Cooke offers listeners a thoughtfully curated journey through one of America’s most influential musical traditions.Hosted by longtime KIOS jazz programmer Chris Cooke, the show also maintains a strong commitment to the local jazz community, featuring artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln while partnering with area organizations to highlight major concerts and events. Straight-ahead and in the pocket, Jazz with Chris Cooke is your destination for great jazz on KIOS.
Chris Cooke has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter.
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
-
The Blues Society of Omaha show for June, 2026.
-
The beloved Omaha tradition is back for another summer of free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
-
Annual concert series returns to Lincoln this summer.
-
The Omaha Blues Society show for May, 2026.
-
World famous band will perform in Lincoln on June 18.
-
Two shows will be presented April 24 and 26.